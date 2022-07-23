AP PGECET 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections On Answer Key Extended

  • Home
Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has extended the objection window for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 answer key.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 23, 2022 5:42 pm IST

AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Window
New Delhi:

Sri Venkateswara University Tirupati has extended the objection window for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 answer key. Candidates can now submit grievances against the AP PGECET 2022 preliminary answer key till July 24 (upto 5 pm). Earlier the last date to submit objection(s) was July 23, 2022. Candidates who wish to challenge the PGECET 2022 answer key can submit their objections from the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To challenge the AP PGECET 2022 preliminary keys, candidates have to log in with their registration number, PGECCET hall ticket number and mobile number. Candidates will have to submit the online objections with supporting answers in a prescribed format. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. The expert committee will not entertain any challenges received after the due date, without processing fee or through any other mode.

AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  1. Go to the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, "Key Objections"
  3. Log in with registration number, PGECCET hall ticket number and mobile number
  4. Submit question and answer challenges with appropriate representation
  5. Pay the processing fee and download the confirmation page for future use.

Direct Link: AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key

The AP PGECET 2022 exam was conducted from July 18 to 20. The entrance exam was held in the computer-based mode in two shifts. Sri Venkateswara University is conducting the AP PGECET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE). Successful candidates will get admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023.

