AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Steps To Download Admit Card

AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket: To download the PGECET admit card 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 9, 2022 9:09 pm IST
AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Steps To Download Admit Card
AP PGECET 2022 hall ticket out

AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket: The admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 has been released. The AP PGECET hall ticket 2022 is available on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download the PGECET 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The Andhra Pradesh PGECET admit card 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download

  • Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "AP PGECET" option.
  • Now, click on the "Download hall ticket" link.
  • Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • The AP PGECET admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The AP PGECET 2022 exam will be conducted from July 18 to 20. The PGECET exam 2022 will be held in two shifts.

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test
