AP PGECET 2022 Application Form Released; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AP PGECET 2022 application form released

AP PGECET 2022: The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 application form. The AP PGECET application form 2022 is available on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their educational qualification details, Aadhar Card number to apply for the entrance test.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The last date to submit the Andhra Pradesh ECET application form without late fee is June 3, 2022. The admit card for the AP ECET will be released on July 15. The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will conduct the AP PGECET exam between July 18 and July 20.

AP PGECET 2022: Application Fee

To apply for AP PGECET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 for the general category. The application fee for the OBC category candidates is Rs 900, and for SC/ ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 700. Applicants can pay the application fee for AP PGECET 2022 through credit card/debit card/ net banking.

AP PGECET 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses

Pay the application fee online

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate

Submit the AP PGECET 2022 application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

AP PGECET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link