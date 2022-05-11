  • Home
AP PGECET 2022 Application Form Released; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

AP PGECET 2022: The AP PGECET application form 2022 is available on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 11, 2022 11:41 am IST

AP PGECET 2022 application form released
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP PGECET 2022: The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 application form. The AP PGECET application form 2022 is available on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their educational qualification details, Aadhar Card number to apply for the entrance test.

The last date to submit the Andhra Pradesh ECET application form without late fee is June 3, 2022. The admit card for the AP ECET will be released on July 15. The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will conduct the AP PGECET exam between July 18 and July 20.

AP PGECET 2022: Application Fee

To apply for AP PGECET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 for the general category. The application fee for the OBC category candidates is Rs 900, and for SC/ ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 700. Applicants can pay the application fee for AP PGECET 2022 through credit card/debit card/ net banking.

AP PGECET 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate
  • Submit the AP PGECET 2022 application
  • Download, save and print the confirmation page

AP PGECET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test
