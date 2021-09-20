AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released; Here’s Direct Link

AP PGECET hall ticket released

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test hall ticket (AP PGECET hall ticket) has been released. The AP PGECET administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is hosting the AP PGECET 2021 hall ticket on sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Candidates who applied for the entrance examination for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering courses for the academic year 2021-22 will be able to access their AP PGECET admit cards.

To download the AP PGECET 2021 hall tickets, candidates have to log in using their AP PGECET registration numbers, dates of birth and exam paper for the entrance test. The AP PGECET hall ticket 2021 has mention of the candidate’s personal details including names and details of exam centres.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket -- Direct Link

To Download AP PGECET Admit Card

Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2021

Click on the "hall ticket" link

Enter login credentials

Submit and access the AP PGECET admit card

AP PGECET 2021 will be held between September 27 and September 29 in two shifts. Sri Venkateswara University administers AP PGECET on behalf of APSCHE.