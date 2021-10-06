AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket For October 8 Exam Released; Direct Link

AP PGECET hall ticket for October 8 exams released at sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

The State Council of Higher Education (SCHE) Andhra Pradesh has released the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) hall ticket for the October 8 exam. The council will conduct the exams in Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) on October 8.

To access the AP PGECET hall ticket, students will have to key in their AP PGECET registration numbers, dates of birth and exam paper for the entrance test at the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. The AP PGECET hall ticket 2021 has mention of the candidate’s personal details including names and details of exam centres.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket -- Direct Link

How To Download AP PGECET Admit Card

Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2021 - sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

Click on the "hall ticket" link

Enter login credentials

Submit and access the AP PGECET hall ticket

Sri Venkateswara University administers AP PGECET on behalf of APSCHE.