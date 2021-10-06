AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket For October 8 Exam Released; Direct Link

  • Home
AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket: The council will conduct the exams in Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) on October 8.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 6:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

The State Council of Higher Education (SCHE) Andhra Pradesh has released the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) hall ticket for the October 8 exam. The council will conduct the exams in Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY) and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) on October 8.

To access the AP PGECET hall ticket, students will have to key in their AP PGECET registration numbers, dates of birth and exam paper for the entrance test at the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. The AP PGECET hall ticket 2021 has mention of the candidate’s personal details including names and details of exam centres.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket -- Direct Link

How To Download AP PGECET Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2021 - sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

  • Click on the "hall ticket" link

  • Enter login credentials

  • Submit and access the AP PGECET hall ticket

Sri Venkateswara University administers AP PGECET on behalf of APSCHE.

