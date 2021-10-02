AP PGECET 2021 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link
To download and access the AP PGECET 2021 answer keys, candidates will have to visit the APSCHE website.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2021 9:42 pm IST
The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test anwer key (AP PGECET answer key) has been released. The AP PGECET administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is hosting the AP PGECET 2021 answer key on sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Along with the answer keys, the exam conducting body has also released the response sheets.
AP PGECET Answer Key -- Direct Link
How To Download AP PGECET 2021 answer key
- Visit AP PGECET 2021 official website - sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet
- Click on the “AP PGECET 2021 answer key” link
- Submit and download the answer key
The exam conducting body has allowed candidates to raise objections against the AP PGECET answer key 2021 in online mode. The AP PGECET 2021 answer key challenge window is open from October 2 to 4.
Steps to raise objections against the AP PGECET 2021 answer key
- Visit the AP PGECET official website- sche.ap.gov.in
- Click on the AP PGECET 2021 answer key challenge link.
- Next, login using the required credentials
- Finally, raise the challenges against the answers
