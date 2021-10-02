AP PGECET 2021 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link

AP PGECET answer key released

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test anwer key (AP PGECET answer key) has been released. The AP PGECET administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is hosting the AP PGECET 2021 answer key on sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Along with the answer keys, the exam conducting body has also released the response sheets.

How To Download AP PGECET 2021 answer key

Visit AP PGECET 2021 official website - sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet Click on the “AP PGECET 2021 answer key” link Submit and download the answer key

The exam conducting body has allowed candidates to raise objections against the AP PGECET answer key 2021 in online mode. The AP PGECET 2021 answer key challenge window is open from October 2 to 4.

Steps to raise objections against the AP PGECET 2021 answer key