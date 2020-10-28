AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card Released At Sche.ap.gov.in; Know AP PGECET Counselling Process

AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card Released; Know AP PGECET Counselling Process

AP PGECET 2020 rank card has been released at sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet on October 27. Candidates can download the AP PGECET 2020 rank card using the hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

AP PGECT result was declared on October 23. The AP PGECT seat allotment will be done on the basis of AP PGECT rank secured by the candidates, availability of seat, and choice filling. AP PGECET 2020 rank card incorporates details such as- candidates’ marks in AP PGECET exam, percentile, qualifying status etc.

AP PGECET Rank Card 2020: How To Download

Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2020 (sche.ap.gov.in)

Click on the rank card link.

The link will direct the page to the rank card portal. Log in using the AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

Upon successful login, the rank card of AP PGECET 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details mentioned in the rank card and download it.

AP PGECET rank card 2020: Detail Mentioned In Rank Card

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Name of the test paper

AP PGECET 2020 rank

AP PGECET 2020 score

AP PGECET 2020 percentile

Status of qualification

The AP PGECET 2020 counselling will be held by the authorities in an online mode for all the candidates who have qualified the AP PGECET exam. Counselling schedule will be updates on the official website soon. The AP PGECET seats allotment will be done through a centralised counselling on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the AP PGECET 2020.