AP PGECET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

AP PGECET 2020: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket at sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 2:28 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Sche.ap.gov.in
New Delhi:

AP PGECET 2020: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the AP PGECET hall ticket 2020 on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who registered for the exam on or before the last date can download hall tickets using their registration number and date of birth. The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) will be held from September 28-30, 2020, in two shifts --10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Download AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2020 Here

As AP PGECET is being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the hall ticket will contain important instructions. Candidates must wear mask, hand gloves and maintain safe distance from each other on the exam day.

Candidates must bring pen, AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket and a valid ID proof to the exam centres.

How To Download AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2020

Follow the instructions mentioned below to download the AP PGCET 2020 hall ticket:

  1. Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

  2. Click on ‘AP PGECET 2020’.

  3. Click on the ‘download hall ticket’ tab.

  4. Key in your roll number, date of birth and select exam paper.

  5. Submit and download the AP PGCET hall ticket 2020.

According to official information, the authorities will release the preliminary answer key on October 1. Candidates will be able to raise objections up to October 3 after which, the final answer key will be released. AP PGECET result 2020 will be announced soon after the release of the final answer key.

