Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 9, 2021 8:25 am IST

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCE) has started the AP PGECET counselling in online mode. Today, in Phase 2, the counselling for Computer Science programme is scheduled to begin. All the candidates will be required to register online for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2020 at appgecet.nic.in. The AP PGECET is held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh institutes for the academic year 2020-21.

To register online for AP PGECET counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10 admit cards, pass certificates of Classes 10 and 12. Candidates shortlisted from AP PGECET can participate in the counselling process. The AP PGECET counselling round also includes document verification. To download the AP PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their AP PGECET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The AP PGECET result 2020 has a mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

The council has also released the AP PGECET schedule. As per the AP PGECET dates, the qualifying candidates seeking admission to MTech programmes can register online for the counselling process in phases. The phase-wise AP PGECET counselling will be held on the basis of the engineering course and on the basis of the AP PGECET ranks.


AP PGECET Dates


Phase

Date

Ranks

Stream

Phase 1

February 8

Ranks 1 to Last

Special Category (NCC/CAP/ PH/Sports), (Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics, Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering and Nano Technology

Phase 2

February 9 from 9 am

Ranks 1 to 1400

AP PGECET CS

Phase 3

February 9 from 1 pm

Ranks 1401 to last

AP PGECET CS

Phase 4

February 10 from 9 am

Ranks 1 to 1500

AP PGECET CE

Phase 5

February 10 from 1 pm

Ranks 1501 to last

AP PGECET CE

Phase 6

February 11 from 9 am

Ranks 1 to 1600

AP PGECET EC

Phase 7

February 11 from 1 pm

Ranks 1601 to last

AP PGECET EC

Phase 8

February 12 from 9 am

Ranks 1 to 1100

AP PGECET ME

Phase 9

February 12 from 12 pm

Ranks 1101 to 2200

AP PGECET ME

Phase 10

February 12 from 3 pm

Ranks 2201 to last

AP PGECET ME

Phase 11

February 13 from 9 am

Ranks 1 to 900

AP PGECET Pharmacy

Phase 12

February 13 from 12 noon

Ranks 901 to 1800

AP PGECET Pharmacy

Phase 13

February 13 from 3 pm

Ranks 1801 to 2700

AP PGECET Pharmacy

Phase 14

February 14 from 9 am

Ranks 2701 to 3600

AP PGECET Pharmacy

Phase 15

February 14 from 12 noon

Ranks 3601 to 4500

AP PGECET Pharmacy

Phase 16

February 14 from 3 pm

Ranks 4501 to last

AP PGECET Pharmacy

AP PGECET Computer Science & Information Technology
