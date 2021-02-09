AP PGECET 2020 Counselling For Computer Science Programme Begins

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCE) has started the AP PGECET counselling in online mode. Today, in Phase 2, the counselling for Computer Science programme is scheduled to begin. All the candidates will be required to register online for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2020 at appgecet.nic.in. The AP PGECET is held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh institutes for the academic year 2020-21.

To register online for AP PGECET counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10 admit cards, pass certificates of Classes 10 and 12. Candidates shortlisted from AP PGECET can participate in the counselling process. The AP PGECET counselling round also includes document verification. To download the AP PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their AP PGECET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The AP PGECET result 2020 has a mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

The council has also released the AP PGECET schedule. As per the AP PGECET dates, the qualifying candidates seeking admission to MTech programmes can register online for the counselling process in phases. The phase-wise AP PGECET counselling will be held on the basis of the engineering course and on the basis of the AP PGECET ranks.



AP PGECET Dates



