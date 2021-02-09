AP PGECET 2020 Counselling For Computer Science Programme Begins
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCE) has started the AP PGECET counselling in online mode. Today, in Phase 2, the counselling for Computer Science programme is scheduled to begin. All the candidates will be required to register online for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2020 at appgecet.nic.in. The AP PGECET is held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering courses in Andhra Pradesh institutes for the academic year 2020-21.
To register online for AP PGECET counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10 admit cards, pass certificates of Classes 10 and 12. Candidates shortlisted from AP PGECET can participate in the counselling process. The AP PGECET counselling round also includes document verification. To download the AP PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their AP PGECET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The AP PGECET result 2020 has a mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.
The council has also released the AP PGECET schedule. As per the AP PGECET dates, the qualifying candidates seeking admission to MTech programmes can register online for the counselling process in phases. The phase-wise AP PGECET counselling will be held on the basis of the engineering course and on the basis of the AP PGECET ranks.
AP PGECET Dates
Phase
Date
Ranks
Stream
Phase 1
February 8
Ranks 1 to Last
Special Category (NCC/CAP/ PH/Sports), (Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics, Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering and Nano Technology
Phase 2
February 9 from 9 am
Ranks 1 to 1400
AP PGECET CS
Phase 3
February 9 from 1 pm
Ranks 1401 to last
AP PGECET CS
Phase 4
February 10 from 9 am
Ranks 1 to 1500
AP PGECET CE
Phase 5
February 10 from 1 pm
Ranks 1501 to last
AP PGECET CE
Phase 6
February 11 from 9 am
Ranks 1 to 1600
AP PGECET EC
Phase 7
February 11 from 1 pm
Ranks 1601 to last
AP PGECET EC
Phase 8
February 12 from 9 am
Ranks 1 to 1100
AP PGECET ME
Phase 9
February 12 from 12 pm
Ranks 1101 to 2200
AP PGECET ME
Phase 10
February 12 from 3 pm
Ranks 2201 to last
AP PGECET ME
Phase 11
February 13 from 9 am
Ranks 1 to 900
AP PGECET Pharmacy
Phase 12
February 13 from 12 noon
Ranks 901 to 1800
AP PGECET Pharmacy
Phase 13
February 13 from 3 pm
Ranks 1801 to 2700
AP PGECET Pharmacy
Phase 14
February 14 from 9 am
Ranks 2701 to 3600
AP PGECET Pharmacy
Phase 15
February 14 from 12 noon
Ranks 3601 to 4500
AP PGECET Pharmacy
Phase 16
February 14 from 3 pm
Ranks 4501 to last
AP PGECET Pharmacy