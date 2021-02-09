AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be starting the online counselling process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - Civil Engineering (AP PGECET CE) tomorrow at 9 am. The AP PGECET qualifying candidates must login the admission portal at the given time. The Civil Engineering (CE) counselling will be held in two phases-- the candidates from ranks 1 to 1500 will be called on February 10 from 9 am and candidates between ranks 1501 to the last will be called on February 10 from 1 pm.

Direct link to login AP PGECET counselling portal

Documents required for AP PGECET counselling

The MTech in Civil Engineering candidates must upload the soft copies of the following documents for the counselling session on the official website--

AP PGECET 2020 rank card

Class 10 certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 certificate

Identity proof

AP PGECET hall ticket

Community certificate for the reserved candidates

EWS certificate issued by Tehsildar if applicable

Transfer certificate

Income certificate / Household card (white) / ration card





Steps for online AP PGECET counselling

Visit the official website appgecet.nic.in

Click on candidate’s login tab

Enter login id, roll number and password

Candidates must pay the fee online

Certificate verification to be done at HLC

Candidates must do registration here

Log in to do the option entry

Print the allotment order once released

Candidates must do self-joining by reporting at their respective colleges





AP PGECET concluded the counselling session for Computer Science today. It will subsequently hold multiple counselling sessions for other courses.

The candidates will be able to exercise their choice of colleges from February 12 to 15 (6 pm). The final AP PGECET 2021 seat allotment will be done on February 16 after 6 pm.

Counselling for AP PGECET through GATE/ GPAT has already been conducted from February 5 to 7 in online mode.