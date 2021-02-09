  • Home
  • Education
  • AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow

AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be starting the online counselling process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - Civil Engineering (AP PGECET CE) tomorrow at 9 am.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 9, 2021 8:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020 Counselling: MCC Declares Stray Vacancy Round Result
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Web Options Entry To Begin At Apeamcet.nic.in
NEET SS 2020 Counselling Final Round Two Result Released
NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Mop-Up Round Result Declared
Telangana NEET Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Begins
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Round 2 Allotment Letter At Mcc.nic.in
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be starting the online counselling process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - Civil Engineering (AP PGECET CE) tomorrow at 9 am. The AP PGECET qualifying candidates must login the admission portal at the given time. The Civil Engineering (CE) counselling will be held in two phases-- the candidates from ranks 1 to 1500 will be called on February 10 from 9 am and candidates between ranks 1501 to the last will be called on February 10 from 1 pm.

Direct link to login AP PGECET counselling portal

Documents required for AP PGECET counselling

The MTech in Civil Engineering candidates must upload the soft copies of the following documents for the counselling session on the official website--

  • AP PGECET 2020 rank card

  • Class 10 certificate

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Class 12 certificate

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Identity proof

  • AP PGECET hall ticket

  • Community certificate for the reserved candidates

  • EWS certificate issued by Tehsildar if applicable

  • Transfer certificate

  • Income certificate / Household card (white) / ration card


Steps for online AP PGECET counselling

  • Visit the official website appgecet.nic.in

  • Click on candidate’s login tab

  • Enter login id, roll number and password

  • Candidates must pay the fee online

  • Certificate verification to be done at HLC

  • Candidates must do registration here

  • Log in to do the option entry

  • Print the allotment order once released

  • Candidates must do self-joining by reporting at their respective colleges


AP PGECET concluded the counselling session for Computer Science today. It will subsequently hold multiple counselling sessions for other courses.

The candidates will be able to exercise their choice of colleges from February 12 to 15 (6 pm). The final AP PGECET 2021 seat allotment will be done on February 16 after 6 pm.

Counselling for AP PGECET through GATE/ GPAT has already been conducted from February 5 to 7 in online mode.

Click here for more Education News
AP PGECET Civil Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2021: Tips To Prepare For MSc Entrance Exam
IIT JAM 2021: Tips To Prepare For MSc Entrance Exam
Parents Concerned About Online Safety Of Children Amid COVID-19: Report
Parents Concerned About Online Safety Of Children Amid COVID-19: Report
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes From Tomorrow
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes From Tomorrow
GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon
GPAT 2021 Exam On February 22, 27; Admit Cards Soon
MBBS Admission Deadline Extended Till February 11 To Fill Vacant Seats In Deemed Institutes
MBBS Admission Deadline Extended Till February 11 To Fill Vacant Seats In Deemed Institutes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................