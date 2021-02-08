AP PGECET 2020 Counselling Begins Today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2020 in online mode at appgecet.nic.in. The qualifying MTech candidates had to pay the counselling fee on the website’s admission portal on February 7. The counselling round will also include verification of the documents which will have to be uploaded online during the time of registration.

Phase-wise AP PGECET document verification

AP PGECET document verification process will be held in phases-

Phase 1 (February 8)- Special Category (NCC/CAP/ PH/Sports) Rank 1 to last and AP PGECET (Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics, Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering and Nano Technology).

Phase 2 (February 9 from 9 am)- AP PGECET CS (Rank 1 to 1400)

Phase 3 (February 9 from 1 pm)- AP PGECET CS (Rank 1401 to last)

Phase 4 (February 10 from 9 am)- CE Rank 1 to 1500

Phase 5 (February 10 from 1 pm)- AP PGECET CE (Ranks 1501 to last)

Phase 6 (February 11 from 9 am) - AP PGECET 2020 EC (Ranks 1 to 1600)

Phase 7 (February 11 from 1 pm) - EC (Ranks 1601 to last)

Phase 8 (February 12 from 9 am)- ME (Ranks 1 to 1100)

Phase 9 (February 12 from 12 pm)- AP PGECET 2020 ME (Ranks 1101 to 2200)

Phase 10 (February 12 from 3 pm)- ME (Ranks 2201 to last)

Phase 11 (February 13 from 9 am)- Pharmacy (Ranks 1 to 900)

Phase 12 (February 13, 2021 from 12 noon) - PY (Ranks 901 to 1800)

Phase 13 (February 13 from 3 pm) - AP PGECET PY (Ranks 1801 to 2700)

Phase 14 (February 14 from 9 am) Pharmacy (Ranks 2701 to 3600)

Phase 15 (February 14 from 12 noon): AP PGECET PY (Ranks 3601 to 4500)

Phase 16 (February 14 from 3 pm ) - Pharmacy (Ranks 4501 to last)

The candidates will be able to exercise their choice of colleges from February 12 to 15 (6 pm)

The final AP PGECET 2021 seat allotment will be done on February 16 after 6 pm.

Certificates required for AP PGECET 2020 counselling

AP PGECET 2020 rank card, AP PGECET hall ticket 2020, Provisional Certificate/ Degree Certificate, memorandum of marks of the qualifying examination, memo of SSC or its equivalent

study certificates from Class 10 to graduation or resident certificate for the preceding seven years,integrated community certificate (BC/SC/ST candidates), residence certificate of father or mother for a period of 10 years in A.P, Transfer certificate, income certificate / Household card (white) / ration card and EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar (if applicable)

AP PGECET counselling for GATE/ GPAT candidates has already been conducted from February 5 to 7 in online mode.