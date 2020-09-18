AP PGECET 2020: Application Form Date Extended; Hall Ticket To Be Released On September 23

The AP PGECET 2020 application form last date has extended by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The late fee of Rs. 2000 will applicable until September 23. The new date for AP PGECET 2020 hall ticket has been announced. AP PGECET hall ticket will be accessible to the candidates from September 23 at the official website. The AP PGECET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from September 28 to 30.

Andhra University will hold AP PGECET 2020 in online mode. The AP PGECET 2020 exam will be a computer-based test, conducted in two shifts at various test centres across the state.

AP PGECET 2020 is held as a screening test for admission in postgraduate engineering courses in various institutes of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates willing to study PG courses in engineering colleges through AP PGECET will have to fill the application form and qualify AP PGECET the exam.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2020

AP PGECET 2020 admit card will be released by the authority in online mode on September 23. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear in the AP PGECET 2020 exam without AP PGECET 2020 admit card. Those who complete the application form before the due date will be issued the hall ticket.

The AP PGECET 2020 admit card will have information on exam venue, the timing of the exam, candidate details and paper for which appearing. The exam day instruction will also be highlighted in the AP PGECET 2020 admit card.