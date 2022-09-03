AP PGCET Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AP PGCET Exam 2022 begins today, September 3.

AP PGCET Exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP PGCET (Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test) 2022 examination today, September 3. The AP PGCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11. The AP PGCET 2022 exam will be conducted in three sessions. The first session is from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second session is from 1 pm to 2.30 pm and the last session is from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Candidates who have not downloaded their AP PGCET 2022 admit card can still do it through the official website of AP PGCET – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGCET entrance exam is for the Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, BFA, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts, Music and Geography subjects.

AP PGCET Exam 2022: Important Checklist

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket to the exam hall.

Candidates need to follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card during the examination.

Candidates should carry valid ID proof along with them.

Candidates are strictly not allowed to carry any sort of electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators and other devices in the examination hall.

Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle inside the exam hall.

On behalf of APSCHE, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa is conducting the AP PGCET 2022 exam. Every year the exam is conducted for admission into postgraduate courses like MA, MCom, MSc, MCJ, MLibSci, MEd, MPEd and others.