AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check

AP PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Likely Today

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment result is likely to be declared today, November 16. Candidates registered for the AP PGCET counselling 2022 can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. To check and download the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment letter, candidates need to login with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Along with the PGCET seat allotment result, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also notify candidates about the reporting and admission date. The authorities will announce the further counselling schedule and allotment details on the designated website. AP PGCET 2022 counselling process is being held to offer admission to candidates in the first year of various postgraduate (PG) courses through the counselling process.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the AP PGCET counselling portal-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the allotment result link and login with the application number and date of birth

The AP PGCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the allotment letter and download it

Take a print out of the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who will get shortlisted in the AP PGCET seat allotment can confirm their admission by accepting the allocation and report for the document verification at the allotted institution.