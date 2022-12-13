AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today

AP PGCET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment today

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: The Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP PGCET counselling 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result today, December 13. Candidates can check the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 final phase allotment result on the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/. Candidates can check and download the AP PGCET second phase allotment result by using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates who will get shortlisted in the final phase allotment need to report at the allotted college along with original documents, a fee challan, and a joining report to complete the admission process. The colleges/universities will verify the documents of candidates and release the allotment order thereafter.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Documents Required

APPGCET 2022 hall ticket

APPGCET 2022 rank card

Transfer Certificate (T.C.)

Degree marks memos/consolidated marks memo

Degree provisional certificate

Intermediate marks memo/Diploma marks memo

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from Class 9 to Degree

Residence certificate

Caste certificate

The university is conducting the AP PGCET counselling for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, MEd, MPEd, MCJ and others offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities including Andhra University, Yogi Vemana University, Krishnadevaraya University, Sri Venkateswara University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Rayalaseema University, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Dr B R Ambedkar University and others.