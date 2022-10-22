AP PGCET 2022 Web Counselling Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here

  • Home
The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 counselling registrations has been started today, October 22.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 22, 2022 11:41 am IST

AP PGCET 2022 web counselling registration starts today

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 counselling registrations has been started today, October 22. Candidates who have qualify the AP PGCET exam can apply for web counselling on the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the APPGCET 2022 web counselling for admissions into the first year of various postgraduate (PG) courses.

The APPGCET 2022 counselling registration window will be available upto October 29. Candidates belonging to OC/BC category can register online by paying Rs 700 as an application fee. SC/ST/PH candidates will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of counselling registration. The certificate verification of registered candidates will be held between October 22 and 30, 2022.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Important Dates

Events

Dates

AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration

October 22 to 29, 2022

Verification of uploaded certificates

October 22 to 30, 2022

Exercising of web options

October 30 to November 3, 2022

Change of web options

November 3, 2022

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment

November 5, 2022

Reporting at colleges

November 7 to 10, 2022

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: How To Register?

  1. Visit the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET
  2. Click on the "Candidate Registration" link
  3. On the next window, fill in the application number and date of birth
  4. AP PGCET 2022 webcounselling form will be displayed on the screen
  5. Fill the form as instructed, verify details and submit
  6. Upload all the relevant documents and pay the registration fee
  7. Download the application and take a print out for future reference.
