AP PGCET 2022 Web Counselling Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here

AP PGCET 2022 web counselling registration starts today

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 counselling registrations has been started today, October 22. Candidates who have qualify the AP PGCET exam can apply for web counselling on the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the APPGCET 2022 web counselling for admissions into the first year of various postgraduate (PG) courses.

The APPGCET 2022 counselling registration window will be available upto October 29. Candidates belonging to OC/BC category can register online by paying Rs 700 as an application fee. SC/ST/PH candidates will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of counselling registration. The certificate verification of registered candidates will be held between October 22 and 30, 2022.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration October 22 to 29, 2022 Verification of uploaded certificates October 22 to 30, 2022 Exercising of web options October 30 to November 3, 2022 Change of web options November 3, 2022 AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment November 5, 2022 Reporting at colleges November 7 to 10, 2022

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: How To Register?