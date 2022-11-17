AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AP PGCET counselling 2022 result at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment result has been announced. The candidates who have registered for APPGCET 2022 web counselling can check and download seat allotment result on the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To access the Andhra Pradesh PGCET allotment result, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: How To Check Seat Allotment Result At Pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Visit the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in Click on AP PGCET 2022 result link Enter log-in credentials- application number, date of birth AP PGCET seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download PGCET seat allotment result and take a print out for further reference.

The qualified candidates in the PGCET 2022 counselling are required to confirm the seats by paying the requisite tuition fee. The counselling is being conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23.