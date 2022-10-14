AP PGCET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Rank Cards

AP PGCET 2022 result declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGCET 2022 Result: Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh, has declared the result for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) today, October 14. Candidates can check the AP PGCET result online on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check and download the AP PGCET rank card, the candidates need to enter the application reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth.

The university has conducted the AP PGCET 2022 examination on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and September 11. The Yogi Vemana University is conducting the AP PGCET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). "The AP PGCET 2022 physical education ranks will be released after conducting the physical tests," the university said in a statement.

AP PGCET Result 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the "AP PGCET" option Now, click on the "Result and Rank Card" link Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth AP PGCET rank card will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have qualify the AP PGCET 2022 examination will have to register for AP PGCET web counselling process, the details of which will be announced after the declaration of the result.