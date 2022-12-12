AP PGCET 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

The Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh will announce the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, December 13, 2022. The AP PGCET phase 2 allotment result will be available on the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/. To access the Andhra Pradesh PGECET allotment result candidates need to use the application number and date of birth.

The candidates will be allotted seats in postgraduate engineering programmes for the academic session 2022-23 on the basis of the AP PGECET rank list. Candidates whose names are on the seat allotment list are required to confirm the seats by paying the requisite fee.

Following the announcement of the AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment, candidates need to report to the allotted colleges. Candidates must bring original certificates, a fee challan, and joining report to complete the reporting process. The colleges after the verification of the documents will release the allotment order.

The AP PGCET counselling is held for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom, MEd, MPEd, MCJ and others offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities including Andhra University, Yogi Vemana University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Sri Venkateswara University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Rayalaseema University, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Dr B R Ambedkar University and others.