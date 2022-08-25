AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com AP PGCET will commence from September 3

AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET 2022) admit card has been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The candidates can download their PGCET 2022 hall ticket using application reference ID/ Hall ticket number/ mobile number/ date of birth.

The AP PGCET will be held on September 3, September 4, September 7, September 10 and September 11. The PGCET 2022 will be held in three shifts; shift one from 9:30 am to 11 am, shift two from 1 to 2:30 PM and shift three from 4 to 6:30 PM.

AP PGCET Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the "AP PGCET" option Now, click on the "Download hall ticket" link Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth AP PGCET admit card will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

As many as 39,359 applicants have applied for postgraduate admission test in Andhra Pradesh colleges. The PGCET will not be held for Sanskrit, Urdu, Tamil, BAFA, Performing Arts and Music Arts, Tourism and Geography.