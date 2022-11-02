AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Details Here

AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration last date today

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will close the AP PGCET 2022 counselling registrations will close today, November 2. Eligible candidates can register for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 counselling on the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET. The candidates can exercise web options between November 3 to 8, 2022.

The candidates who have qualified the APPGCET 2022 examination will get admission into the first year of various postgraduate (PG) courses through the counselling process. The OC and BC candidates can register for the counselling process by paying Rs 700 while SC, ST and PH candidates will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of counselling registration. The window to make changes in web option will open on November 8, 2022.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Candidates need to visit the official website-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET

Go to the "Candidate Registration" link and login with the application number and date of birth

Fill in the PGCET 2022 Counselling form as instructed and submit it

Upload the scanned images of the required documents and pay the registration fee

Download the application and take a print out for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the AP PGCET 2022 round 1 allotment result on November 10. Earlier the AP PGCET 2022 counselling registrations was slated to conclude on October 29.