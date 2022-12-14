AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link

AP PGCET 2022 counselling phase 2 seat allotment declared

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has declared the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling 2022 second phase allotment result. Candidates registered for the AP PGCET phase 2 counselling can check the allotment result on the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/. Along with the AP PGCET 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result, APSCHE has also issued the college-wise allotment list. Candidates can access the college-wise allotment by entering college name and course name.

Candidates selected in the AP PGCET phase 2 allotment result can download the allotment letter and report online by logging in through AP PGCET hall ticket number and date of birth. The last date for self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college is December 16, 2022. The candidates need to report at the allotted college along with original documents, a fee challan, and a joining report to complete the admission process.

AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the AP PGCET counselling portal-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the link that reads, "Download Allotment letter and Self reporting from server - 1"

Login with the application number and date of birth

The AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the allotment letter and download it for future reference.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Documents Required