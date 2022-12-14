AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link

  • Home
Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa declared the AP PGCET counselling 2022 second phase allotment result at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Dec 14, 2022

AP PGCET 2022 counselling phase 2 seat allotment declared

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has declared the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling 2022 second phase allotment result. Candidates registered for the AP PGCET phase 2 counselling can check the allotment result on the official website- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/. Along with the AP PGCET 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result, APSCHE has also issued the college-wise allotment list. Candidates can access the college-wise allotment by entering college name and course name.

Candidates selected in the AP PGCET phase 2 allotment result can download the allotment letter and report online by logging in through AP PGCET hall ticket number and date of birth. The last date for self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college is December 16, 2022. The candidates need to report at the allotted college along with original documents, a fee challan, and a joining report to complete the admission process.

AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

  • Visit the AP PGCET counselling portal-- pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on the link that reads, "Download Allotment letter and Self reporting from server - 1"
  • Login with the application number and date of birth
  • The AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the allotment letter and download it for future reference.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  • APPGCET 2022 hall ticket
  • APPGCET 2022 rank card
  • Transfer Certificate (T.C.)
  • Degree marks memos/consolidated marks memo
  • Degree provisional certificate
  • Intermediate marks memo/Diploma marks memo
  • SSC or its equivalent marks memo
  • Study certificates from Class 9 to Degree
  • Residence certificate
  • Caste certificate
