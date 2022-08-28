AP PECET Results 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check

AP PECET Results 2022 Declared

AP PECET Results 2022: Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has declared the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) results 2022 today, August 28. The candidates can check and download their AP PECET rank card from the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET. To check the AP PECET results, candidates need to enter their registration number, PECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

The AP PECET score card will contain marks of the candidates, percentile scores and qualifying status. The university has conducted the AP PECET exam on August 17, 2022. Candidates can download the AP PECET 2022 score card by following the step-by guide provided here.

AP PECET Results 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET Click on the AP PECET score card link Enter registration number, PECET hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit details and access the AP PECET results Download, and take a print out for further references.

Direct Link: AP PECET Results 2022

The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conducted the AP PECET exam for admission to two-year UG DPEd and two-year BPEd programmes offered by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.