AP PECET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

AP PECET 2022: Candidates can submit their AP PECET application form 2022 on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in with the payment of a late fee of Rs 1,000.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 5:06 pm IST

Check details on AP PECET 2022 registration

AP PECET 2022: The last date for registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) 2022 is tomorrow, July 31. Candidates can submit their AP PECET application form 2022 on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in with the payment of a late fee of Rs 1,000. The payment can be done online through credit card, debit card or net banking.

The Andhra Pradesh PECECT 2022 correction window will open on August 1. The hall ticket for AP PECET 2022 exam will be issued on August 2. Candidates can download the PECECT hall ticket 2022 by using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP PECET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Pay Registration Fee’ link
  • After submitting the fee, fill in the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit and download the PECECT 2022 application form

The AP PECET exam is conducted by the Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The PECET 2022 entrance exam will be conducted from August 8 onwards.

