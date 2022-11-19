AP OAMDC 2022 phase 3 seat allotment result out.

AP OMADC 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) 2022 phase 3 seat allotment result today, November 19. The OAMDC 2022 phase 3 seat allotment result is available on the official website -- oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. To check and download the AP OAMDC seat allotment result, candidates will be required to enter credentials including registration numbers, dates of birth and the captcha code.