  • Home
  • Education
  • AP OAMDC 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Apsche.aptonline.in

AP OAMDC 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Apsche.aptonline.in

APSCHE will declare the OAMDC 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result tomorrow at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 6:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CSAB Counselling 2022 Special Round 2 Reporting Ends Today
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Allotment Dates Revised; Check Schedule
Madhya Pradesh Board To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams 2023 From February 13
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling
AP OAMDC 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Apsche.aptonline.in
AP OAMDC 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP OAMDC 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 6, 2022. The OAMDC 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result will be released at — oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check and download the AP OMADC seat allotment result.

The candidates whose names are there in the AP OMADC 2022 seat allotment list need to freeze the allotted seat, pay the OAMDC application fee and report to the colleges with the necessary documents. It is mandatory for candidates need to take the seat allocation order at the allotted college for the admission process.

OAMDC 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official website of APSCHE- apsche.aptonline.in or oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.
  • Open the ‘OAMDC’ tab and click on the ‘Download Phase 2 Allotment Order’ link.
  • Enter the required credentials– registration number, date of birth and the captcha code.
  • The AP OAMDC 2022 seat allotment list will get displayed on the screen.

APSCHE and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education conduct the AP OAMDC for admission to the BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BVoc and other UG programmes in the Andhra Pradesh government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges.

Click here for more Education News
UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Need To Blend Ancient Knowledge With Modern Science: Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh
Need To Blend Ancient Knowledge With Modern Science: Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2022: Adani Group Top Recruiter With 16 Offers At Second Cluster
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2022: Adani Group Top Recruiter With 16 Offers At Second Cluster
IIT Madras Intakes 87 Students From Government Schools For Admission To The BS Programme
IIT Madras Intakes 87 Students From Government Schools For Admission To The BS Programme
IIT Delhi Confers Degrees To 2,100 Graduating Students During Its 53rd Convocation
IIT Delhi Confers Degrees To 2,100 Graduating Students During Its 53rd Convocation
CSAB Counselling 2022 Special Round 2 Reporting Ends Today
CSAB Counselling 2022 Special Round 2 Reporting Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................