AP OAMDC 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Apsche.aptonline.in

AP OAMDC 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow.

AP OAMDC 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, November 6, 2022. The OAMDC 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result will be released at — oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check and download the AP OMADC seat allotment result.

The candidates whose names are there in the AP OMADC 2022 seat allotment list need to freeze the allotted seat, pay the OAMDC application fee and report to the colleges with the necessary documents. It is mandatory for candidates need to take the seat allocation order at the allotted college for the admission process.

OAMDC 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of APSCHE- apsche.aptonline.in or oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Open the ‘OAMDC’ tab and click on the ‘Download Phase 2 Allotment Order’ link.

Enter the required credentials– registration number, date of birth and the captcha code.

The AP OAMDC 2022 seat allotment list will get displayed on the screen.

APSCHE and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education conduct the AP OAMDC for admission to the BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BVoc and other UG programmes in the Andhra Pradesh government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges.