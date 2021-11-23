AP NEET Rank List 2021 Out: Check Category Wise Cut-Off Here

AP NEET UG rank list 2021 released

Andhra Pradesh NEET Rank List 2021 has been released by the Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS) today, November 23 for MBBS/BDS courses. AP NEET rank list 2021 is available on the official website-- ntruhs.ap.nic.in. The rank list has been released on the basis of NEET UG 2021 received from the Directorate of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health.

AP NEET Rank List 2021 PDF: Direct Link

As per the data shared by NTRUHS, cut-off marks for eligibility under General category is 138 marks, for general (PwD) category students, cut-off is 122 marks and for Backward category candidates, Scheduled Caste candidates and Scheduled Tribe candidates including PwD candidates cut-off is 108 marks.

NTRUHS stated in its official notice: "This is not a merit list. The Provisional Merit position will be displayed after receipt of online applications in response to the University Notification and Final Merit List will be displayed after verification of certificates."

AP NEET Rank List 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website-- www.ntruhs.ap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'UG NEET 2021- AP Display list received from DGHS' PDF link

NEET Rank list 2021 will appear on the screen in a PDF form

Check and save the rank list

Students who meet the AP NEET 2021 are eligible to apply for the NEET 2021 counselling conducted for admission under 85 per cent state quota.