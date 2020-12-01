  • Home
AP NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional Merit List Released @ Ntruhs.ap.nic.in

AP NEET Counselling 2020: Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) has released the provisional merit list for NEET 2020 counselling for Andhra Pradesh state quota seats at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Science (NTRUHS) has released AP NEET Counselling 2020 provisional merit list for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admission under state quota seats. Candidates can now visit the official website, ntruhs.ap.nic.in to check the AP NEET merit list. As many as 13,089 candidates have been shortlisted for state quota Medical admission in Andhra Pradesh this year. The merit list has been published as a PDF file containing name, roll number of the shortlisted candidates among other information. The authorities have published another list, containing names of the candidates not eligible for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH admissions.

NTRUHS has asked candidates to submit their grievances, if any, in the displayed provisional merit position, with regard to his/her details ( Gender, Category, Local Area, EWS & Minority) immediately.

To register grievances, candidates can email the authorities at ntrhelpdesk2020@gmail.com with proper supporting documents and their rank, roll number, by 3 pm on December 3, 2020.

The Grievance received after the given date and time and date will not be considered. Request or grievance received from others on behalf of candidates will also not be considered, the authorities said.

How To Download AP NEET counselling provisional merit list

To Check AP NEET merit list, go to ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Under the ‘What’s New section, click on the merit list notification dated November 30

Download the merit list and check your result using name or roll number

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on November 30 released AIQ NEET counselling round 2 allotment letters. Registration for the third round of counselling will begin on December 10.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) on November 26 started the registration for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020 at the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

.......................... Advertisement ..........................