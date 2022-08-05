AP LAWCET Result 2022 Out, Steps To Download Rank Card

  • Home
The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022 today, August 5.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 7:30 pm IST

AP LAWCET 2022 Result

AP LAWCET 2022 Results: The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022 today, August 5. Candidates can check the LAWCET result from the website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET. Along with the AP LAWCET results, the SPMVV university has also released the rank cards.

Latest: Category Wise AP LAWCET 2022 Cut Off. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting AP LAWCET 2022 Score. Click Here

To check and download the AP LAWCET 2022 results, candidates are required to use their hall ticket number and registration number. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate law courses was conducted on July 13, from 3 pm to 4 pm.

AP LAWCET Result 2022: How To Check?

  1. Go to the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET
  2. Click on the 'AP LAWCET 2022 result' link
  3. Login with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. The LAWCET 2022 results pdf will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the LAWCET rank card, take a print out for further reference.\

Direct Link: AP LAWCET Result 2022

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the Andhra Pradesh LAWCET counselling. SPMVV university will release the counselling schedule shortly on the official website.

SPMVV university conducted the AP LAWCET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE). Successful candidates will get admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023.

AP Lawcet results
