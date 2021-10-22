Image credit: Shutterstock AP LAWCET 2021 result announced at sche.ap.gov.in (representational)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the result of the Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2021. Candidates can download rank cards from sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET, the official website of the board. The exam was conducted on September 22, from 10 am to 11:30 am.

To download rank cards and results, candidates are required to use their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Follow these instructions to download rank card and result:

How To Download AP LAWCET 2021 Result

Go to the official website. Click on the link for result or rank card. Login with hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Download the rank card or view result. Take a printout of the rank card for later use.

AP LAWCET 2021 result direct link

“Rank obtained in AP LAWCET-2021 is valid for admission into 3 year / 5 year Law Courses, as the case may be, for the academic year 2021- 2022 only,” an official statement said.

“The Candidates are advised to download the Rank Card from the website https://sche.sp.gov.in/lawcet after one week of the publication of results. Incase of any difficulty in downloading the Rank Card the candidates are advised to contact the Convener’s office,” it added.