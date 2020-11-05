AP LAWCET Result 2020 Declared; How To Download Rank Card, Merit List

AP LAWCET Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Rank Card, Merit List

AP LAWCET result 2020 has been released by Sri Krishnadevaraya University at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The university has already released the preliminary AP LAWCET answer key and response sheets for the convenience of candidates.

The AP LAWCET result 2020 can be accessed by the candidates by logging into the AP LAWCET admission portal using the registration ID and hall ticket number. The AP LAWCET 2020 result mentions details such as- candidate’s marks, rank, provisional qualification status etc.

Here's the direct link

Shortlisted candidates will be called for AP LAWCET 2020 counselling and seat allotment rounds based on the result of AP LAWCET. The counselling schedule will be released on the website soon.

AP LAWCET Result 2020: How To Download