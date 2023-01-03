  • Home
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to check and download the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 3, 2023 2:47 pm IST

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on January 2, 2023. Candidates can check and download the result through the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code.

Latest: Category Wise AP LAWCET 2022 Cut Off. Check Now

The self-reporting and reporting process to the allotted law college has started today and candidates can report till January 07, 2023. It is mandatory for candidates to download the allotment order and report to the allotted college. The classwork will be commenced on January 4, 2023.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022 Direct Link

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: How To Check

  1. First, go to the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  2. Then on the homepage, click on the result link.
  3. Enter the necessary credentials and submit it.
  4. The seat allotment letter PDF will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of the seat allotment letter and carry it for the reporting process.
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test
