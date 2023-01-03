AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on January 2, 2023. Candidates can check and download the result through the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code.

The self-reporting and reporting process to the allotted law college has started today and candidates can report till January 07, 2023. It is mandatory for candidates to download the allotment order and report to the allotted college. The classwork will be commenced on January 4, 2023.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: How To Check