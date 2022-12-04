AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling registration will be closed on December 10

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2022), Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET 2022) counselling registration has been started. Candidates can apply on the LAWCET 2022 admission portal- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in till December 10. To register for LAWCET counselling, candidates need to use hall ticket number and date of birth.

Latest: Category Wise AP LAWCET 2022 Cut Off. Check Now

Apart from filling the LAWCET application form, candidates need to upload following documents for the counselling process- AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 rank card, hall ticket, LAWCET/ PGLCET mark sheets, Class 10, 12 marksheets, government approved ID card- Aadhar card, voter card, EWS certificate, others. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023: Know When Students Can Fill Admission Preference To NLUs

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration: Steps To Apply At Lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Visit the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in Enter hall ticket number, date of birth Fill the application counselling form and upload documents Pay the counselling registration fee Submit it, download and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | CLAT May Not Select Law Students With Right Ethos, Says CJI At First Session Of International Law University

The LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 counselling fee for general category is Rs 800, while for SC/ ST category candidate, the counselling fee is Rs 500. The counselling registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs 100.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the allotment of seats on December 19, and candidates can report at colleges till December 23. AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023.