AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 Download

AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022: The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Tirupati has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2022 admit card today, July 8. The AP LAWCET hall tickets 2022 can be download from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates about to take the exam can download the LAWCET admit card by entering the details like registration number or mobile number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth.

Latest: Free Download AP LAWCET Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Also See: AP LAWCET 2022 Latest Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme. Click here

Don't Miss: AP LAWCET Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

The AP LAWCET 2022 exam is slated to held on July 13 as an online computer-based test (CBT). The entrance test will be conducted in a single shift from 3 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can download the AP LAWCET hall ticket 2022 by following the steps provided below.

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

AP LAWCET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link - AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022

SPMVV is conducting the AP LAWCET 2022 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is being held for admissions to 3 years LLB programme offered by universities and institutions in Andhra Pradesh state.