AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Tirupati has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2022 admit card today, July 8. The AP LAWCET hall tickets 2022 can be download from the official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 12:05 pm IST

AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 Download
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022: The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Tirupati has released the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2022 admit card today, July 8. The AP LAWCET hall tickets 2022 can be download from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates about to take the exam can download the LAWCET admit card by entering the details like registration number or mobile number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth.

The AP LAWCET 2022 exam is slated to held on July 13 as an online computer-based test (CBT). The entrance test will be conducted in a single shift from 3 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can download the AP LAWCET hall ticket 2022 by following the steps provided below.

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  • AP LAWCET admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link - AP LAWCET Admit Card 2022

SPMVV is conducting the AP LAWCET 2022 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is being held for admissions to 3 years LLB programme offered by universities and institutions in Andhra Pradesh state.

