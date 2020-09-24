Image credit: sche.ap.gov.in AP LawCET, PGLCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released, Download Link Here

AP LawCET Hall Ticket 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall ticket for the Law Common Entrance Test (AP LawCET 2020) and the Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET 2020) on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exams can download the hall tickets from the official website, using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP LawCET Hall Ticket 2020: Direct Link

AP LawCET and PGLCET will be conducted on October 1, 2020, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. The preliminary answer key will be released on October 2 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the preliminary answer key up to October 5.

As AP LawCET and PGLCET are being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates are advised to follow the safety instructions mentioned on the admit card.

On the exam day, candidates must wear face masks, maintain social distancing, and follow instructions laid down by the security staff at the exam centre.

How To Download AP LawCET 2020 Hall Ticket

Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the AP LawCET Tab. Click on ‘download hall ticket’. Enter your roll registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit and download the hall ticket.

Previously, the authorities had extended the application deadline for LawCET and other CET exams. Through LawCET and PGLCET, admission will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in participating colleges of Andhra Pradesh.