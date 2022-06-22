AP Intermediate Result 2022 At Bie.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

BIEAP result soon; here's how to check

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP inter, or Class 12, results today. The BIEAP official website -- bie.ap.gov.in, will host the AP inter 2nd year result 2022. In addition to the official website, the AP Intermediate Class 12 results can be accessed on examresults.ap.nic.in. The Intermediate March 2022 Class 12 exam was conducted in May. AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Live

Latest: Top 100 Career Options after Class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Andhra Pradesh after 12th (With Details on Courses/Fees/Admission Process) Access Now!

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on July 23 and the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent. The board last year had to cancel the exams in view of Covid and students were promoted on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP Inter 2022 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.

The AP inter results 2022 can also be checked via SMS. To check the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, students need to send the SMS in the following format.