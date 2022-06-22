  • Home
AP Intermediate Result 2022 At Bie.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

AP Inter Result 2022: In addition to the official website, the AP Intermediate Class 12 results can be accessed on examresults.ap.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 11:51 am IST

New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP inter, or Class 12, results today. The BIEAP official website -- bie.ap.gov.in, will host the AP inter 2nd year result 2022. In addition to the official website, the AP Intermediate Class 12 results can be accessed on examresults.ap.nic.in. The Intermediate March 2022 Class 12 exam was conducted in May. AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Live

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on July 23 and the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent. The board last year had to cancel the exams in view of Covid and students were promoted on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

AP Inter 2022 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.

The AP inter results 2022 can also be checked via SMS. To check the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, students need to send the SMS in the following format.

  1. Type a new SMS in the format - APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO
  2. Send it to 56263
  3. The BIEAP inter result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.
BIEAP Intermediate result
