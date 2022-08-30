AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Get Direct Link Here

BIE AP has announced the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, August 30.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has announced the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, August 30, 2022. The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 is out for first-year and second-year examinations for the General and Vocational courses. The candidates can check the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 through the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 scorecard.

The AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 or the IPASE exam was conducted for those candidates who did not qualify for the general inter first-year and second-year examinations. The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Direct Links

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard