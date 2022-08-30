  • Home
  • Education
  • AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Get Direct Link Here

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Get Direct Link Here

The candidates can check the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 through the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 30, 2022 11:52 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Official Answer Key Today; Updates On OMR Response Sheet, NTA Direct Link
MHT CET 2022 Result Date Announced; Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet On September 1
TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Marks Here
Telangana TSBIE Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Today; Websites, Steps To Check
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download
GATE 2023 Application To Start Today; Details Here
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Get Direct Link Here
BIE AP has announced the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, August 30.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has announced the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, August 30, 2022. The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 is out for first-year and second-year examinations for the General and Vocational courses. The candidates can check the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 through the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 scorecard.

The AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 or the IPASE exam was conducted for those candidates who did not qualify for the general inter first-year and second-year examinations. The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Direct Links

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • The AP Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
AP Inter Supplementary Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Official Answer Key Today; Updates On OMR Response Sheet, NTA Direct Link
Live | NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Official Answer Key Today; Updates On OMR Response Sheet, NTA Direct Link
For This Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, India's First Prime Minister Was The First Patient
For This Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, India's First Prime Minister Was The First Patient
MHT CET 2022 Result Date Announced; Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet On September 1
MHT CET 2022 Result Date Announced; Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet On September 1
TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Marks Here
TSBIE Inter 2022 Supplementary Result Declared; Direct Link To Check Marks Here
Telangana TSBIE Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Today; Websites, Steps To Check
Telangana TSBIE Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Today; Websites, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................