AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Out; Get Direct Link Here
The candidates can check the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 through the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has announced the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Supplementary Results 2022 today, August 30, 2022. The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 is out for first-year and second-year examinations for the General and Vocational courses. The candidates can check the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 through the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 scorecard.
The AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 or the IPASE exam was conducted for those candidates who did not qualify for the general inter first-year and second-year examinations. The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022.
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Direct Links
- AP Inter Supply Result- 1st year (general)
- AP Inter Supply Result- 2nd year (general)
- AP Inter Supply Result- 1st year (vocational)
- AP Inter Supply Result- 2nd year (vocational)
AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in
- Click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link.
- Enter the login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.
- The AP Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will get displayed on the screen.
- Download the scorecard and take a printout for further reference.