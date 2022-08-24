AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 At Bie.ap.gov.in; Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download BIEAP Inter supplementary exam scorecard at bie.ap.gov.in

BIEAP Inter Supplementary Exam Results 2022: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Supplementary result will be announced on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. Though there is no official update on the supplementary exam 2022 release date, the candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in, once released.

The first, second year supplementary examinations were conducted on August 3, 2022. To check AP Inter supplementary result 2022, candidates need to use registration number, roll number. AP Inter supplementary exam result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in Click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number AP Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The AP Inter result 2022 was earlier declared on June 22. A total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students appeared in the intermediate exam held from May 6 to 24. The pass percentage in the AP first year exam was 54 per cent, while second year was 61 per cent. For details on AP Inter result 2022, please visit the websites- bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.