AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Exam From August 3

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released the Inter or Class 12 Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 today, July 26. The candidates about to appear for IPASE August-2022 theory examination can download their Inter Supply hall ticket 2022 from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The board will conduct the Inter Supplementary examination from August 3 to 12, 2022.

Students can download the AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022, by log in with their roll number or Aadhar number and date of birth or name. The admit card will include details such as student's name, roll number, exam schedule and timings. Candidates can download the AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 by following the steps given here.

How To Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022

Go to the official website -- bie.ap.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, "Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022" On the new page, enter the required credentials and submit it The AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Check the details and instructions printed on the admit card Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022

This year, a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students appeared in the AP intermediate board examination. The Class 12 exam was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The AP Inter result 2022 was declared on June 22. The pass percentage in the AP first year exam was 54 per cent, while second year was 61 per cent.