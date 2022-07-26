  • Home
  • Education
  • AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Exam From August 3

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Exam From August 3

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released the Inter or Class 12 Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 today, July 26.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 26, 2022 3:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP Inter Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Bie.ap.gov.in 1st Year, 2nd Year Result Available Now; 61% Pass In 2nd Year
BIEAP Declares Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result Declared
AP Intermediate Result 2022 At Bie.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Check
AP Inter Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result
BIEAP AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2022 Today
AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Exam From August 3
AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released the Inter or Class 12 Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 today, July 26. The candidates about to appear for IPASE August-2022 theory examination can download their Inter Supply hall ticket 2022 from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The board will conduct the Inter Supplementary examination from August 3 to 12, 2022.

Latest: Top 100 Career Options after Class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Andhra Pradesh after 12th (With Details on Courses/Fees/Admission Process) Access Now!

Students can download the AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022, by log in with their roll number or Aadhar number and date of birth or name. The admit card will include details such as student's name, roll number, exam schedule and timings. Candidates can download the AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 by following the steps given here.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

How To Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022

  1. Go to the official website -- bie.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads, "Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022"
  3. On the new page, enter the required credentials and submit it
  4. The AP Inter Supplementary admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the details and instructions printed on the admit card
  6. Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022

This year, a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students appeared in the AP intermediate board examination. The Class 12 exam was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The AP Inter result 2022 was declared on June 22. The pass percentage in the AP first year exam was 54 per cent, while second year was 61 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
AP Inter hall ticket BIEAP hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions, Answer Key
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions, Answer Key
AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor Launched; Know Admission Chances In Top Colleges, Courses Available
AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor Launched; Know Admission Chances In Top Colleges, Courses Available
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Boya Haren Satvik Tops In Engineering; Check Merit List
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Boya Haren Satvik Tops In Engineering; Check Merit List
Going To UK For Your Master’s? Here’s A Good News For You
Going To UK For Your Master’s? Here’s A Good News For You
AP EAMCET 2022 Result (Out) Live: Result Link At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check
Live | AP EAMCET 2022 Result (Out) Live: Result Link At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................