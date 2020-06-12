AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Intermediate Result Direct Links

Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter Results 2020 by 4 pm today

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, is set to announce the AP Inter Results 2020 today at 4 pm, according to sources. Candidates can check the Class 12 results by going to bieap.gov.in or directly going to the board’s AP Inter result 2020 page. In case, the official website becomes inaccessible, students can also check the results on rtgs.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, the Intermediate results can also be accessed through private portals such as manabadi.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students will need to keep their roll number, hall ticket numbers and other information ready with them to gain quick access to the results.

The AP Inter exams were scheduled to end by March 23 but the board had to postpone certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. The Andhra Pradesh Board exams for Modern Language 2, and Geography 2 were held on June 3.

AP Intermediate results 2020 can be checked by following the steps given here:

Step 1: Go to bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 3: Click "Get result"

Step 4: Get the AP inter result

Step 5: Click Print to save a copy for future reference

Alternatively, Students can access the results through private portals such as Manabadi.com. Candidates are, however, advised to cross-check the results with the official website. Here’s how to check the results through Manabadi.com.

Step 1: Visit Manabadi.com

Step 2: Enter Hall ticket number

Step 3: Select year and click submit

Step 4: Download the results for future reference