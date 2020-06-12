Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter exam results to be announced today

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, will announce AP Inter Results 2020 on June 12, at 4 pm, a source close to the BIEAP said. This year, AP Inter result, or the Class 12 result, has been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as the authorities had to postpone two papers. AP Inter exam for the remaining papers was held on June 3. The AP Inter results will be made available on official websites, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

In order to check Class 12 results from official websites, candidates will be required to use their hall ticket or admit card number as login credential.

AP Inter results 2020: How to check

Candidates will be able to check their AP Intermediate result by following these steps:

Go to any of the official websites

Find the AP Inter result 2020 link

Enter required login credential-- hall ticket number

Click on ‘get result’ option

Result will be displayed on screen.

Apart from the official websites, the AP 12th results will also be available on unofficial websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, candidates should always cross-check their results on the official website for authentication. Last year, Class 12 results were declared in April.

Previously, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, or BSEAP, had announced that AP Secondary School Certificate, or AP SSC 2020, exams will be held from July 10 to 17.