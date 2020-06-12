AP Inter Results 2020: 3 Simple Steps To Check

Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2020: AP Class 11th and Class 12th Result will be released on the official website -- results.bie.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 4:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, will declare the AP Inter results 2020 shortly. The board will announce the AP inter results for both first and second year students together. Students can check their check their AP intermediate exam results on the official website -- results.bie.ap.gov.in with the help of the hall ticket number and date of birth. BIEAP usually declares the AP inter results in May but the nation wide lockdown from mid-March associated with the coronavirus pandemic had led to the delay in holding the AP Class 12th exams.

Students of inter 1st year promoted to inter 2nd year but not satisfied with their results can take the supplementary exam to improve their scores. The schedule and application procedure will be notified along with the declaration of result.

How To Check AP Inter Results 2020 In Three Simple Steps

  1. Go to the official website of BIEAP -- results.bie.ap.gov.in

  2. On the designated field, feed the Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

  3. Submit and View the Inter Result 2020

In 2019, the AP results were also released online on bieap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in

AP Inter Results ap intermediate results BIEAP inter result AP Inter hall ticket
