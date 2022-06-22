AP Inter Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result

Websites to check AP inter result

The Class 12 Andhra Pradesh (AP) intermediate result 2022 will be announced today, June 22 at 12:30 pm. Over four lakh students await AP Inter second year results. In addition to the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, the board will also declare the AP 1st year exam results today. The AP Inter results 2022 can be accessed on the official websites of the board including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Class 12 Result Live

Latest: Top 100 Career Options after Class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Andhra Pradesh after 12th (With Details on Courses/Fees/Admission Process) Access Now!

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams were held from May 6, and Class 12 from May 7.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP Inter 2nd Year Results - List Of Websites

Examresults.ap.nic.in

Results.bie.ap.gov.in

Results.apcfss.in

Bie.ap.gov.in

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on July 23 and the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent. The board last year had to cancel the exams in view of Covid and students were promoted on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

AP Inter 2022 Result: How To Check