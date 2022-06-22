  • Home
AP Inter Result 2022: In addition to the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, the board will also declare the AP 1st year exam results today.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 10:40 am IST
AP Inter Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result
Websites to check AP inter result
New Delhi:

The Class 12 Andhra Pradesh (AP) intermediate result 2022 will be announced today, June 22 at 12:30 pm. Over four lakh students await AP Inter second year results. In addition to the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, the board will also declare the AP 1st year exam results today. The AP Inter results 2022 can be accessed on the official websites of the board including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Class 12 Result Live

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams were held from May 6, and Class 12 from May 7.

AP Inter 2nd Year Results - List Of Websites

  • Examresults.ap.nic.in

  • Results.bie.ap.gov.in

  • Results.apcfss.in

  • Bie.ap.gov.in

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on July 23 and the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent. The board last year had to cancel the exams in view of Covid and students were promoted on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

AP Inter 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated AP Inter result link
  3. Fill in the credentials and login
  4. The result will appear on the display screen
  5. Download the result and take a print out, if needed
BIEAP inter result
