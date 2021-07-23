AP Inter Result 2021 Shortly. Important Points For 2nd Year Students

AP Inter Result 2021 releasing today soon

The AP Inter result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm today. The inter result will be released for second year students. Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will host the result on its website and students can check it with their registration number and date of birth.

Every year, after the AP inter result is declared, dates of the AP inter supplementary exam are released by the authorities. However, this year, no official announcement has been made in this regard. The supplementary exam are held for those students who are unable to clear the exam.

AP Inter Result 2021 Today: What’s Next?

Students who are unhappy with their results may be allowed by the BIEAP to appear in the offline examination at a later date. Details regarding this will also be announced by the Board after the inter result is declared.

For the students who clear the AP inter 2nd year result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence. This year classes in colleges and universities the classes will start late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per UGC guidelines, UG classes will begin in September.

For degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon.

Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

AP Inter Result 2021: List of official websites, Apps

The AP Intermediate results will be released online on 'bieap.gov.in' or 'rtgs.ap.gov.in'.The AP Intermediate result will also be available on several private result portals like Manabadi, India Results and examresults.net.

Students are advised to be ready with their registration number and any other detail mentioned on the admit card.