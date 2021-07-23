  • Home
  • Education
  • AP Inter Result 2021 Shortly. Important Points For 2nd Year Students

AP Inter Result 2021 Shortly. Important Points For 2nd Year Students

The AP Intermediate results will be released online on 'bieap.gov.in' or 'rtgs.ap.gov.in'.The AP Intermediate result will also be available on several private result portals like Manabadi, India Results and examresults.net.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 11:04 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
AP Inter Result 2021 LIVE Update: 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
Andhra Pradesh Inter (Class 12) Result Releasing Today
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result: AP Inter Results For More Than 15 Lakh Students Tomorrow
AP Inter Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result Tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Released
Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled, Result By July 31: Andhra Pradesh Tells Supreme Court
AP Inter Result 2021 Shortly. Important Points For 2nd Year Students
AP Inter Result 2021 releasing today soon
New Delhi:

The AP Inter result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm today. The inter result will be released for second year students. Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will host the result on its website and students can check it with their registration number and date of birth.

Latest :  Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to apply now

Follow LIVE Updates On AP Inter Result 2021 Here

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Every year, after the AP inter result is declared, dates of the AP inter supplementary exam are released by the authorities. However, this year, no official announcement has been made in this regard. The supplementary exam are held for those students who are unable to clear the exam.

AP Inter Result 2021 Today: What’s Next?

Students who are unhappy with their results may be allowed by the BIEAP to appear in the offline examination at a later date. Details regarding this will also be announced by the Board after the inter result is declared.

For the students who clear the AP inter 2nd year result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence. This year classes in colleges and universities the classes will start late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per UGC guidelines, UG classes will begin in September.

For degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon.

Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

AP Inter Result 2021: List of official websites, Apps

The AP Intermediate results will be released online on 'bieap.gov.in' or 'rtgs.ap.gov.in'.The AP Intermediate result will also be available on several private result portals like Manabadi, India Results and examresults.net.

Students are advised to be ready with their registration number and any other detail mentioned on the admit card.

Click here for more Education News
AP Intermediate result BIEAP inter result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 To Be Released Today
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 To Be Released Today
AP Inter Result 2021 LIVE Update: 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
Live | AP Inter Result 2021 LIVE Update: 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
Gujarat: Schools For Classes 9 To 11 Allowed To Reopen From July 26
Gujarat: Schools For Classes 9 To 11 Allowed To Reopen From July 26
In A First, NEET 2021 To Have Centre In Dubai This Year
In A First, NEET 2021 To Have Centre In Dubai This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................