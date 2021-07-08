AP Inter evaluation criteria 2021 released

Andhra Pradesh government has released the evaluation criteria for the students of Class 12 students according to which marks will be awarded based on student’s performance in Class 10 and Class 11. The Board will give 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and the remaining 70 per cent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11. The marks of the practical examination will be considered as it is as the exams were held before the surge of the second wave of COVID 19.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court of India that it has cancelled Class 12 examination which was to be conducted by the state board and would declare the result of the internal assessment by July 31.

AP Inter results 2021 for Class 12 students would be declared on the official website of the board.