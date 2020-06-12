AP Inter Result 2020 Soon: Important Points For Candidates

The AP Inter result will be announced today at 4 pm.

The AP Inter result will be announced today at 4 pm. The inter result will be release for both first year and second year exams. Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will host the result on its website and students can check it with their roll number and date of birth. AP Inter Result 2020 Link

After the AP inter result is out, dates of the AP inter supplementary exam will be announced. The supplementary exam will be held for those students who were unable to clear the exam this time.

BIEAP inter result soon.

For the students who clear the AP inter 2nd year result, the admission process for undergraduate programmes will commence. This year classes in colleges and universities the classes will start late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per UGC guideline UG classes will begin in September. For degree admissions in other streams and other subjects, admission notice will be released soon. Students are suggested to check official websites for timely updates. The admission notification is also released in national and regional dailies.

AP inter first year students will be promoted to the 2nd year.

The AP Inter result 2020 or AP Class 12 result for the annual exams conducted till June 3. The AP Inter exams delayed due to the measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state. The exams for Modern Language 2, and Geography 2 for second year intermediate students were held on June 3. Earlier, these exams was scheduled on March 23 but could not be conducted due to lockdown. Last year, the AP Inter result was released in April and the pass percentage was 72%.