Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce AP Inter Result today. The Annual examinations in the state began in March but could not be concluded due to coronavirus outbreak and the remaining papers were finally concluded on June 3.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 9:45 am IST

AP Inter result 2020 will be announced today
New Delhi:

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce AP Inter Result today. The Annual examinations in the state began in March but could not be concluded due to coronavirus outbreak and the remaining papers were finally concluded on June 3. The board usually released Inter results in April but due to the Covid-19 crisis, the process was delayed this year. The result for Intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh will be released on the board's official website and result portal. Students would need their hall ticket number to check their result.

AP Inter Result 2020: Live Update

June 12, 9.45 am: AP Inter result will also be available on some private result hosting websites like 'manabadi.com' and 'examresults.net'.

June 12, 9.30 am: Sources say that AP Inter result will be announced at 4 pm today, however an official confirmation from the board is awaited.

June 12, 9.15 am: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) concluded the intermediate examinations on June 3.

June 12, 9 am: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce AP inter result 2020 today.

