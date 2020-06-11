AP Inter Result 2020: Andhra Intermediate Results On June 12 @ Bieap.gov.in, Manabadi.com

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP will announce the AP Inter result on June 12. The AP Inter result 2020 or AP Class 12 result for the annual exams conducted till June 3. The AP Inter exams delayed due to the measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state. The exams for Modern Language 2, and Geography 2 for second year intermediate students were held on June 3. Earlier, these exams was scheduled on March 23 but could not be conducted due to lockdown. Last year, the AP Inter result was released in April and the pass percentage was 72%.

A source close to the BIEAP said the AP Inter results 2020 will be announced on Friday at 4 pm.

Candidates who are searching for the AP Intermediate result may follow the steps given here to check their results:

The students can check the AP Inter result 2020 on the official websites affiliated with the BIEAP, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, the results will be available online at examresults.net.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will be held from July 10 to 17.









