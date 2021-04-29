Image credit: bie.ap.gov.in (screengrab) AP Inter hall ticket 2021 released @bie.ap.gov.in. The website has crashed due to heavy traffic

AP Inter hall ticket has been released. Students can visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to download the AP Inter hall ticket 2021. The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in Andhra Pradesh will begin on May 6. The official website to download the admit card is bie.ap.gov.in and students will have to login with their roll numbers, which will be available with school principals, the board said. Alternatively, they can also login with their first-year hall ticket number or Aadhar number.

The official website has crashed due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to try after a while and download their hall tickets.

Direct link to download AP Inter hall ticket 2021

The board had earlier released guidelines for conducting the board exams safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Examination venue will be disinfected before the commencement of exams, and staggered entry, exit will be maintained, it said.

Hand gloves, sanitisers, liquid hand sanitizers will be provided for students, it added.

How To Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021

Go to the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Click on 'IPE March-2021 Hall Tickets Download' Click on the admit card download link. Now, login with your credentials. Download the hall ticket. Take a printout.

After downloading the admit card, carefully read all the details and make sure there is no error on it. The admit card will also contain instructions for the exam day.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government said board exams in the state will be held as per schedule. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the authorities to hold the examinations by following all protocols.

Ensure that the students do not suffer any loss and conduct the examinations. Follow all COVID protocols while conducting the exams, a press release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh – TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress – had earlier asked the government to cancel or postpone the year-end examinations.