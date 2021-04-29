Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter hall ticket will be released at bie.ap.gov.in at 9 pm (representational)

AP Inter hall ticket 2021: The Board of Intermediate Examination, Andhra Pradesh, will release Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) 2021 hall tickets. Students can visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to begin on May 6. “Downloading of hall tickets for IPE March 2021(theory) will be available from April 29 – 9 pm onwards,” the board said. Earlier, the government had clarified that it has no plans to postpone the annual public exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Class 10 final exams will be held from June 7 to 16, 2021.

To download admit cards, students will have to log in to the official website with their credentials. Follow these steps:

Steps To Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Click on the admit card download link displayed on the homepage. Login by submitting your credentials. Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

The board has already released guidelines for the safe conduct of 2021 public examinations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The centres will be sanitized before the commencement of examinations. Students will be provided with face masks and gloves, the board said.

Hand sanitizers, liquid hand wash will be made available and staggered entry, exit will be ensured, it added.

Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh – TDP, BJP, Jana Sena, and Congress – had earlier asked the government to cancel or postpone the year-end examinations, particularly for Classes 10 and Intermediate, as the pandemic was again peaking.

However, last week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to hold the examinations by following all protocols.

Ensure that the students do not suffer any loss and conduct the examinations. Follow all COVID protocols while conducting the exams, a press release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.